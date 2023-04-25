K-pop band Seventeen’s DK and S. Coups discuss their steady growth

S.Coups also explained why they chose to go for double title tracks

K-pop band Seventeen’s DK and S. Coups discuss their new album and the group’s endless growth in an interview with Allure Korea.

They released the comeback FML on April 24th with the dual title tracks F*ck My Life and Super. “There was the members’ strong will. Since the focus could inevitably fall a bit, our agency voiced their concerns.” S.Coups explained when asked why they chose to go for double title tracks.

“However, we were confident. Since we captured the music we wanted to do and the message we wanted to convey, we strongly pushed for both songs to be the title tracks.”

He further expressed his pride at a comment from a staff member who claimed that the group should not be working so hard considering how long it’s been since their debut.

“They’re basically wondering if there’s any need to do this much when we could go comfortably and stably. We’re okay, but this was a journey completed by us working in overdrive to the point where people around us would say, ‘Why are you working to this extent?'”