Veterinarians examine Noor Jehan the elephant at the Karachi Zoo on April 18, 2023. —AFP

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman has promised to take action against negligent Karachi Zoo officials in light of the post-mortem report of the ill-fated elephant Noor Jehan who died due to multiple health issues.



Speaking to Geo News, Dr Saifur Rehman said samples of Noor Jahan’s heart, kidney and various organs are being sent to Lahore today for analysis.

The elephant’s post-mortem was completed yesterday after she was buried at the zoo’s premises.

The official said that the report is expected in a week and the government will take action against those responsible for the miserable death of Noor Jehan.

The critically ill 17-year-old elephant had fallen into a pond this month and been unable to get up without help. Multiple attempts to make Noor Jehan stand on her feet failed and she died on Saturday.

Noor Jehan’s death has sparked criticism of the country’s zoos with people demanding to shut these.

‘Heartbreaking’

Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation advising local and international veterinarians on her treatment, lamented the “heartbreaking” death of Noor Jehan in a statement.

"After fighting for 9 days, she succumbed to her critical condition. She spent too long lying on the ground – a life-threatening situation for elephants."

Four Paws veterinarian Amir Khalil, who is in Karachi, said it was "heartbreaking that she had to die at only 17 years old when she could have had many more years". Noor Jehan was an African elephant, whose average lifespan is 60 to 70 years.

Khalil, who has been critical of Karachi Zoo for failing to meet international standards, urged that Madhubala, the other healthy elephant at the zoo, be relocated to a more species-appropriate place to give her a chance at a better life.

Four Paws said Madhubala was mourning the loss of her longtime companion.

The widespread criticism faced by authorities in the wake of Noor Jehan's condition - with images of her helplessly lying on her side - has led to reports in the local media that Karachi Zoo may be shut down permanently.

Four Paws said it welcomed this proposal, adding that it could be a turning point for the welfare of wild animals in captivity in Pakistan.