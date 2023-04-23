Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani Reunite with Playful Punches, Laughter Ensues

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his ex-girlfriend, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, were recently spotted together at a social gathering, where they shared a playful and heartwarming moment that left fans buzzing with excitement.
The duo was attending a mutual friend's party when the playful moment took place. In a video shared on social media, Sangeeta Bijlani can be seen giving Salman Khan a playful punch, while he bursts into laughter. The video has since gone viral, leaving fans of the two stars overjoyed at their playful reunion.
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani dated in the late 80s and early 90s, but have remained friends even after their breakup. Their recent reunion has sparked speculation among fans about whether the two are considering rekindling their relationship, but there has been no official confirmation from either of them.
