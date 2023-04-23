PPP announces protest across Sindh on April 25 for elections on same day

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro. — APP/File

Amid efforts for the government and Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold talks, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday gave a call for protest across Sindh on Tuesday (April 25) for their demand of elections on the same day.



PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, while announcing the protest, said that the party will stage demonstrations in all its district headquarters provincewide.

"Sindh doesn't accept the decision to hold polls [in provincial and national assemblies] separately except for the one-day polls," he said.

Khuhro said that the elections should be conducted simultaneously under the Election Act.

“Separate elections will be equivalent to dividing the country into two parts,” he added.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Manzoor Wassan said that he was seeing many people going either to jail and or abroad in May if important decisions were not made in April.

A state of emergency may also be imposed in the country if the elections are postponed, he added.

Wassan further stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would not become the prime minister even if the general elections are held.

“Imran Khan will keep making mistake after mistakes and the elections could not be held even in October,” Wassan said.

He said that his party was ready for the polls whether it is held in August or October.

The call for protest comes amid the existing uncertainty regarding the date of the polls as the ruling coalition demands elections on the same day across the country while the Supreme Court's involvement in the matter in shape of orders for snap polls.

The top court last week directed the opposition political parties to immediately thrash out a consensus on the date of elections and update it, as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured it that they would sit with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and try to find a solution on the election date via a dialogue.

However, a faction of the ruling coalition, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam refuses to make any compromise as long as PTI is concerned.