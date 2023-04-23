We do not agree with philosophy behind holding talks with Imran Khan: JUI-F chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Amid directives from the Supreme Court to hold talks with Imran Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that his party does not agree with the “rationale and philosophy” behind a dialogue.

The JUI-F chief’s statement comes as the ruling alliance attempts to convince Fazl to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. The push came after the Supreme Court asked the government to hold talks with the PTI chief on elections.

“We do not agree with the reasoning and philosophy being given for holding talks with Imran Khan right now,” Fazl told Geo News. He also wondered why the government should “bow down” to the PTI chief and holds talks with “someone who bankrupted the country”.

Fazl, who is also Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president, asked the apex court not to disrespect the Parliament’s resolution regarding the release of funds for Punjab elections. He also asked the politicians to tell the SC, respectfully, that they do trust them.

“It is a matter of concern and shock that the Supreme Court is completely divided today. Supreme Court rather than uniting is pressurising politicians to unite,” said the JUI-F chief. He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to show any weakness in court.

On the recently held fiery press conference against the Supreme Court, the JUI-F chief said that he stands by every word he said.

CJP's actions imposed 'judicial martial law' in country: Fazl

Last week, in a press conference, the JUI-F chief said the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) "usurped" the powers of the ECP as well as parliament and the government, creating a "judicial martial law" like situation in the country.

The PDM chef had also accused CJP Umar Ata Bandial of meddling with the appointment of the apex court's registrar, a task that the government is supposed to carry out.

Fazl went on to say that only the parliament was authorised to conduct the legislation but the top judge had formed a bench even before the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 had been enacted.

"Constitutionally, powers were divided between all institutions, and no institution should interfere in the jurisdiction of another," he added.