London's BST Hyde Park to feature Lana Del Rey as headliner

Lana Del Rey will be the headliner at BST Hyde Park, a music festival taking place in London this summer.
The concert series runs for two or three weekends each summer and features various artists as headliners. Lana Del Rey will perform on July 9 and will be accompanied by special guests, who have yet to be announced.
The singer will be promoting her latest album, "Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" during her set.
Other headliners for the BST Hyde Park festival include Pink, Guns N Roses, Take That, Blackpink, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel. Del Rey is also scheduled to perform at Glastonbury and the All Things Go festival later this year.
Del Rey launched her ninth studio album, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.' on March 24. The album reached the number one spot on the UK charts, which marks her sixth time achieving this milestone. She surpassed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album 'Memento Mori' to reach the top of the charts.
Vanshika Kaushik calls 'papa' Satish a better dancer than 'uncle' Anupam
Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas
Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan also send Eid greetings to fans
Meghan Trainor welcomed her first baby, boy named Riley, via cesarean section in 2021 with her husband, Daryl Sabara
Aaliya Siddiqui says 'she has applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wed in July 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas