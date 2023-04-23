BTS’ Suga shatters record for highest first-day sales by K-pop solo artist

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has broken the record for highest first-day sales by a K-pop solo artist, according to Hanteo Chart. He went on to sell over one million copies of his solo album D-Day within the first day of release.
He released D-Day and the title track Haegeum on April 21st and both went on to sweep the iTunes charts in several countries. D-Day topped the lists in around 67 regions including the United States and Australia meanwhile Haegeum swept the charts in approximately 86 regions.
He also released his first-ever solo documentary called SUGA: Road To D-Day which gives fans an inside look at the process of creating his album and also follows the idol has goes on a road trip across multiple cities.
