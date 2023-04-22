Kriti Sanon plays with a baby while travelling in economy class, video goes viral

Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in a plane playing with a cute little baby while travelling in eoconomy class.

A video has been going viral on the internet captured by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. They captured two videos of Krriti. In the first one, she could be seen walking towards her seat in the plane.

While the other video showed her playing adorably with a cute little baby sitting on her front seat.



The Shehzada actress looked elegant wearing a sleeveless baby pink coloured top along with a bright pink shawl. She opted for a no-make up look while travelling.



The video of her playing with the baby is making rounds on internet. It has won hearts. It gave fans happy tears. They have been praising Sanon's cuteness in the video.

One of the fans wrote: "She's just the sweetest person ever", while another wrote: "Nothing just a baby playing with another baby." One fan commented: "She becomes baby when she is with a baby."

Moreover, her well-wishers are admiring her simplicity with different adjectives like: cute, pretty, and adorable.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in film Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She is now looking forward to therelease of her next film Adipurush with Prabhas. She will also be making her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic drama, reports Pinkvilla.