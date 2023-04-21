Suga from BTS comes out with new comeback ‘D-Day’

Additionally, he has released the gritty music video for his title track 'Haegeum'

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has come out with his new album D-Day, which is the third instalment in his Agust D series. Additionally, he has released the gritty music video for his title track Haegeum.

The lead track taps into the hip-hop genre and uses sounds from the traditional Korean instrument Haegeum. The lyrics focus on the concept of freedom and how people who think they’re free are actually weighed down by the restrictions of daily life and society.

The album is accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day which has been released globally on Disney+ and Weverse. The documentary follows the rapper as he takes off on a trip across several cities and also gives insight into the process of creating the album.