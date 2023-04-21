Limited Research Day in Pokemon GO brings two versions of Stunfisk to players

Pokemon GO has recently announced their Limited Research Day event, featuring two versions of Stunfisk for players to catch.— GameRant

Pokemon GO has recently announced its Limited Research Day event, featuring two versions of Stunfisk for players to catch. This marks another busy announcement for the game in April.

One exciting update this month is the global release of Shaymin, a Gen 4 Mythical Pokemon, which players can obtain through a new free Special Research. This version of Shaymin differs from the one seen at Pokemon GO Fest 2022. Additionally, players can now capture a range of new creatures in the game, such as Primal Groudon and Kyogre, as well as the new Gen 9 Pokemon Gimmighoul and Gholdengo.

In the upcoming Sustainability Week event in Pokemon GO, players will witness the debut of Bounsweet, completing the Pokemon's full evolution line in the game.

Before that, the game has planned a Limited Research Day event on March 23, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, that will focus on the Ground/Electric-type Stunfisk and its regional variant, Galarian Stunfisk, introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield. During the event, players must spin Photo Discs in PokeStops and receive Limited Field Research tasks. Completing these tasks will reward players with either Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk, with an added bonus of increased chances of finding the Pokemon in its shiny form.

Limited Research Day in Pokemon GO will focus on Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk, but the event will also increase the spawn rate of other wild Pokemon such as Sandshrew, Diglett, Gligar, Swinub, Phanpy, Larvitar, Numel, Barboach, Baltoy, Hippopotas, and Drilbur. As usual, lucky players may also encounter these Pokemon in their shiny forms. Interestingly, this marks the second April event in Pokemon GO to feature Swinub. Recently, the game announced a Community Day Classic event for late April, which will showcase the Gen 2 Pokemon.

Niantic frequently adds new Pokemon to Pokemon GO, and they also periodically highlight existing creatures in the game. These events serve as great opportunities for casual gamers to return to the game and explore new features. For more dedicated players, these events offer a chance to find high-status Pokemon that will prove valuable in competitive gameplay modes.