Kylie Jenner under fire for saying she's never had plastic surgery on her face

Kylie Jenner received heat for denying claims that she underwent a lot of plastic surgery on her face in a recent interview.

Social media users have been accusing the reality TV star for “lying” over her statement about having cosmetic surgery on her face with one saying, “we have eye but ok.”

In a recent interview with Homme Girls, The Kardashians star said, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!”

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” she added.

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Critics were quick to bash and troll the star after the interview was published as one took to Twitter to pen, “Kylie Jenner told a lie on this day. I don’t get the point in lying about things people can see with their own eyes. no one cares girl.”

Some even pointed out her specific choice of wording. “‘So much’ means different things to different people so okay,” one commented.

“That’s what happens when ppl don’t know the difference between plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements, Kylie. You’ve had a lot of cosmetic enhancements done,” another wrote.

"Not surgery as in going under the knife, but DEFINITELY outpatient fillers and Botox to achieve this look. Nothing to be embarrassed about, so just admit it, and tag your aesthetician, and get them some business," one wrote while another joked, "if Kylie Jenner has no plastic surgery then I’m the president of the United States LMFAOOOO."

“I have no issue with people getting work done but I do when you lie about it and tell young impressionable people that it’s something they can achieve naturally or by buying their products specifically,” one comment read.

Another trolled Kylie, writing, "If not surgery, then fillers. Her working around the word lmaoo."