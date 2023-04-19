Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ filming to resume this week at a new location

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin is preparing to resume filming of Rust at a new location in the northern US state of Montana following shooting case, the producers have confirmed Tuesday.



The filming was halted some 18 months back due to fatal shooting on-set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in the southwestern state of New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins, according to AFP.

Later, he was charged with manslaughter, and has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin was spotted with wife Hilaria and their children in New York ahead of the filming.

Moreover, earlier this year it was announced that Baldwin would remain in the lead role and that a successor cinematographer to Hutchins would be appointed.