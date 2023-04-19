Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call off their relationship?

Honey Singh reveals the name of his latest album 'Honey 3.0' is given by Tina

Yo Yo Honey Singh and girlfriend Tina Thadani part ways, reports.

HindustanTimes reported that the two called off their relationship a few days back and not only this, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all the pictures with each other.

One of the sources qouted the reports of HindustanTimes. Sources stated: “They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it."

The news portal also tried reaching out to Tina for the confirmation of the reports. The model chose not to make any comment regarding the same. She just simply said: “I don’t really want to talk about it."

Meanwhile, Honey also did not make any confirmation about the news.

The rapper made his relationship publlic with the actress in Delhi last year at the launch event of his new album Honey 3.0. During the event, he said: “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one.

Honey Singh really admired his girlfriend Tina Thadani. He once stated: “We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already. I gave her more details and insights of my life so that someday she does not get to know something suddenly that would shock her or put her in thoughts that she should have known that particular information earlier", reports News18.