WATCH: Christiano Ronaldo,Tom Cruise, others serve iftar in AI-generated photos

The latest trend taking social media by storm is the use of Artificial Intelligence tools by artists to create captivating and imaginative images. AI enthusiast and artist Jyo John Mulloor recently shared a series of impressive AI-generated pictures. These images portray famous figures as chefs and waiters serving Iftar on a street in Karama, Dubai during Ramadan.
The images were produced using the AI image generator Midjourney and feature prominent personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Emma Watson, and Pope Francis, among others.
The post was accompanied by a message that encouraged people to avoid wasting food during Ramadan and instead donate their surplus food to those in need. The pictures were inspired by volunteers who were cooking and serving food to the less fortunate during the holy month of Ramadan.
Famous celebrities including Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis, Bruce Willis, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emma Watson, and Keanu Reeves are depicted wearing aprons and serving food.
Ronaldo is seen cooking, while Pope Francis supervises the food preparation, and others are shown chopping spices and preparing food. The pictures have garnered praise from social media users for their hyper-realistic nature.
Meanwhile, another artist named Gokul Pillai used the same technology to depict the world's wealthiest people living in slums, featuring billionaires like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.
