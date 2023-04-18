Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia: Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on Saturday

A crescent moon is seen above a mosque. — AFP/File

The International Astronomy Centre Head Muhammad Shaukat on Tuesday revealed that Eid ul Fitr is expected on April 22 (Saturday) this year in Saudi Arabia as the Shawwal moon is unlikely to be sighted on April 20 (Thursday),

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged the citizens to sight the moon on Thursday with the naked eye and inform the nearest court to register their testimony.



The holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid ul Fitr on April 21 (Friday).

Eid ul Fitr is a religious holiday in Islam which is celebrated by Muslims all over the world, marking the end of month-long fasting in Ramadan.

The celebrations of Eid begin with early morning prayers with Muslims, elderly and young, dressing up in traditional clothes. Families gather to share their first breakfast together after fasting for 29 or 30 days.

Loved ones meet and enjoy delicious foods together with desserts dominating the table.