Twitter trolls King Charles over choice of ‘signature dish’ for upcoming Coronation

King Charles picked a quiche as his meal of choice for the upcoming Coronation Big Lunch that will be held next month.

However, the signature dish, designed to be shared and enjoyed across the Commonwealth in honour of the new monarch, was seemingly turned into laughing stock as Britons took to social media to troll the choice of meal.

For the Queen’s history-making coronation in 1953, ‘Coronation Chicken’ was born – a groundbreaking recipe which has since woven its way into the fabric of British culture.

Now, Charles’ ‘coronation quiche’, of the one of the main ingredients is eggs, seemingly garnered some criticism due to a reported egg shortage in the UK, with production at its lowest level in over a decade, per The Guardian.

Almost a billion fewer eggs were packed in 2022 compared to 2019 after producers were hit by rising costs and a catastrophic outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu).

Twitter thought it was rather insensitive to choose something which had the key ingredient as eggs.

Moreover, many thought the choice of dish was just an underwhelming choice given the occasion.

