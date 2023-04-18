Twitter trolls King Charles over choice of ‘signature dish’ for upcoming Coronation

King Charles picked a quiche as his meal of choice for the upcoming Coronation Big Lunch that will be held next month.
However, the signature dish, designed to be shared and enjoyed across the Commonwealth in honour of the new monarch, was seemingly turned into laughing stock as Britons took to social media to troll the choice of meal.
For the Queen’s history-making coronation in 1953, ‘Coronation Chicken’ was born – a groundbreaking recipe which has since woven its way into the fabric of British culture.
Now, Charles’ ‘coronation quiche’, of the one of the main ingredients is eggs, seemingly garnered some criticism due to a reported egg shortage in the UK, with production at its lowest level in over a decade, per The Guardian.
Almost a billion fewer eggs were packed in 2022 compared to 2019 after producers were hit by rising costs and a catastrophic outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu).
Prince Harry talks about being dragged for his childhood antics
Prince Harry admits he enjoyed his days as a cadet in the army
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking after their family
Prince Harry talks about his half-conscious days in the army
Camilla won't retaliate to Harry's attacks and would receive the Duke at Coronation with open arms
Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury is buzzing in media about her likely appearance at King Charles...