'Ana de Armas on working with Chris Evans in new film 'Ghosted'

Ana de Armas, who is starring alongside Chris Evans in upcoming film Ghosted spoke candidly about working with Evans on this new project.



The Blonde actress de Armas, who had a memorable cameo in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, and is all set to play a dancer turned assassin in the upcoming John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina, is not stranger to action films.

However, having Evans opposite her as a damsel in distress was especially fun for the actress.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the Apple TV's upcoming action rom-com, de Armas got candid about her experience working in an action film alongside Evans.

"I did love that dynamic," she shared. "I loved reversing the roles and the expectations of what an action movie should be like and who carries the film, in the sense of that strength and being in control, and it was just really fun... I loved every moment of, you know, watching him trip and stumble and roll down a hill."

Ghosted is directed by Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher, stars Evans as Cole, a helpless guy, who gets ghosted by a girl Sadie played by de Armas, after going on a date with her.

It turns out that Sadie's a secret agent, and in Cole's attempts to pursue her, he lands himself right in the middle of an international incident.

The movie is slated for an April 21 release.