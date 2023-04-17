KMC forms committee to take care of Noor Jehan

A mahout feeds elephant Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo in Karachi on April 14, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has formed a nine-member committee to take care of the ailing elephant Noor Jehan of Karachi Zoo.

The members of the committee will submit their suggestions and recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of the elephant to the administrator for the animal's treatment, a statement said Monday.

In the statement, Rahman said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) appreciates the efforts made by any side for the welfare of the animals.

He said the KMC is making all efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant and is in contact with the experts of Four Paws via video link, and according to their instructions, the animal is being treated.

Rahman said that the Four Paws team — headed by Dr Amir Khalil — had operated on Noor Jehan at the invitation of the KMC a week ago and recommended medicines and measures for the recovery of the elephant, which was fully implemented.

He said that measures are being taken for the care and better health of the other animals of the zoo and KMC is making all possible efforts in this regard.

The committee includes: