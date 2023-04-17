'Andor' star remembers hilarious Mark Hamill meeting

Andor actor Andy Serkis recounted an awkward interaction with Mark Hamill at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens set.
The 58-year-old revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event that he didn't recognize the star while having dinner with him, "We were invited to a dinner, a kind of inaugural dinner. Everyone had been cast. It was the first time of gathering people together."
"Someone who sat next to me said, 'I'm such a big fan of your work, Andy.' And I said, 'Well, thank you very much. So what're you doing here?"
"[Hamill said,] 'No, I'm on the movie,' and I said, 'Oh, right, yeah, yeah. What're you doing on the movie?' And he says, 'Well, I'm Mark.' And I said, 'Yeah, I know, but what're you actually doing on the movie?' And he said, 'No, no. I'm Mark.' And I said, 'I know, but what're you actually doing on the movie?' And he said, 'I'm Luke Skywalker!'"
Priscilla and her daughter Lisa Marie remained at odds until the death of latter on January 12, 2023
Taylor Swift work was compared to William Shakespeare
Lewis Capaldi also defended Ed Sheeran from unjust criticism
Beyoncé record label, Parkwood Entertainment, signed Chloe Bailey in 2015
The release of the album on April 21st will be accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary
They previously teamed up with their label mates Red Velvet for the festive song 'Beautiful Christmas'