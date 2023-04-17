Meghan Markle ‘drawing a line in the sand’ with King Charles

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is finally showcasing what she truly feels for King Charles.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “Bottom line is: Meghan would seem to be drawing a line in the sand in regards to her feelings about the whole Buckingham Palace box and dice. Fine.”

According to Express, “However, if the Duchess of Sussex is seen to be turning her back on the monarchy, how much longer can Charles let her and Harry hold onto their biggest gift from said monarchy? Talk about quid pro whoa….”