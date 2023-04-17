Aditi Rao Hydari wishes 'happy birthday' to rumoured BF Siddharth with an unseen video

Aditi Rao calls Siddharth 'manicorn' in special birthday wish

Aditi Rao Hydari dedicates a special post to actor and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth on his 44th birthday.

The Kalank actress shared an unseen video of her and Sid adorably dancing on the streets holding each others hands. She also penned a note for him asking him to be magical always.

"Happy birthday manicorn To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest day siddu", wrote Aditi.

Aditi and Siddharth have been reportedly dating for a while now. The duo have been often spotted spending quality time together or going on lunch and dinner dates.



The 36-years old actress once did react to her relationship rumours but she neither denied nor accepted the reports. While talking to MidDay once, she added: "Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy."

Last year, Hydari wrote a special birthday message for the Rang De Basanti actor calling him her pixie boy. She wrote: "Happy birthday my pixie boy To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are. Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

As per Indiatoday, Aditi Rao is all set to feature in Jubilee whereas Siddharth will be next seen in Indian 2.