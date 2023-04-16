Prince Harry’s managed an ‘even colder shoulder’ from Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of trying to strong-arm Prince William into something that’s nothing short of a ‘complete failure’ on his part.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “Charles and William have not played ball. In fact, they have resolutely refused to step foot on the court, completely and utterly ignoring Harry’s prolonged TV-and-book tantrum.”

“Four months on from Harry’s ‘ball’ pronouncement, what has he actually gotten?”

“An even colder shoulder from his family and the sudden, urgent need to find packing boxes in the Windsor area.”

“Harry’s seeming attempt at strong-arming-slash-embarrassing his father and brother into admitting the errors of their ways immediately backfired.”