Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's multi-million pound mansion purchase put on hold after split

Taylor Swift was reportedly in the process of buying an £8.3 million, seven-bedroom luxury mansion in Belsize Park, London with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, before news broke of their split.

Belsize Park is a highly affluent area of London, and the property has been the talk of the neighbourhood for quite some time. The Grade II listed property, with an "enchanting" garden and a wine cellar, is still subject to completion, however now it is unclear whether either of the stars will still move in, according to The Daily Mail.

Swift and Alwyn had broken up after being together for six years, news outlets reported on Saturday, April 8.



According to an unnamed source, the split was peaceful and not dramatic. The source also stated that the reason for the breakup was that the relationship had naturally come to an end.

Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2016 and have mostly kept their relationship private. At the time of the report, there was no comment from their representatives.

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her THE ERAS Tour which she launched after a long break, on March 17.

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Oct. 21, and its soaring popularity made her the first artist to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard 100 in the song chart's 64-year history.

Despit the hullabaloo surrounding her split, Swift seemed to be in good spirits while dining out with Jack Antonoff in New York City on Monday.