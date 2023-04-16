‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner 'wants to talk' with writer for more seasons

Daisy Jones & The Six showrunner Will Graham dropped a slightest hint on teaming up the bandmates again to "keep telling the story."

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, the series was released on Prime Videos in March and garnered praises from both fans and the critics.

Daisy Jones & The Six depicts the story of a rock n roll band that embraces huge popularity in the 1970s, but later on things get a little messy.

The series stars Riley Keough as the eponymous singer who joins a new band, featuring the likes of Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne, which was on top of the world in 1977 but following a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the band calls it quits.

During a Contenders TV's panel discussion Graham explained: "What’s cool is that the show does have an ending that hopefully is satisfying. We answered all the questions that we raised, but I do think on the way out the door we asked a few new questions. That’s always my favorite kind of ending."

"There’s opportunity to keep telling the story; obviously we’d want to talk with Taylor" he added.

Daisy Jones & The Six cast also includes stars Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

