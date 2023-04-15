Meghan Markle giving ‘more reason’ to world to be disgusted: ‘No one likes an ingrate!’

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of being an ‘ingrate’ that’s giving the world ‘even more reason’ to be disgusted.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Meghan Mccain.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and addresses the issues between Kate and Meghan.



Mccain started the chat, and admitted, “Of course, it would be uncomfortable for Princess Kate to pretend everything is hunky dory.”

“They may be breathing a sigh of relief across the pond. But this means that Meghan is left stranded on our side of the water.”

“Good grief! Any hopes that they’d get tired of the California sunshine and buzz off back to Great Britain are utterly lost.”

“In the end, it’s obvious why Meghan is choosing to pass on the coronation: It’s not about her.”

“This glorious, historic celebration is about welcoming the reign of a new King and his Queen. It is also about highlighting the next generation of working Royals, not the ones who hightailed it out of town to go hang out with Ellen DeGeneres.”

“If Meghan were to attend the coronation, she would be relegated to the same place she and Harry occupied during Queen Elizabeth's funeral – the D-List. To her, that’s unacceptable.”

“But Meghan and the Prince of Mope have made their beds - and now they must lie in them. Their decision will hang over Harry’s trip - and it will give Americans even more reason to be disgusted by them both. No one likes an ingrate.”