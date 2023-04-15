Prince Harry’s Coronation attendance will prove to be a ‘humiliating climb down’

The upcoming Coronation of King Charles III may be a difficult for Prince Harry, who will be attending it sans his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids.

According to Daniela Elser described Harry’s decision in her column for news.com.au as an “epic climb down” and said he will likely be “blanked” by others royals including his closest relatives.

“Harry attending constitutes a climb-down on par with the one Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay made after summiting Everest – news which, incidentally, reached London on the very same day in 1953 as the late Queen’s coronation,” she wrote.

Elser suggested that while the Duke of Sussex mentioned that the ball was in their court, meaning his father Charles and brother William, they haven’t even played the ball.

She added that the Sussexes would fail to “spin” his attendance into a victory and that “this Coronation move qualifies as a humiliation for the Duke of Sussex.”

“Not only is Harry likely to be blanked by the members of his family who actually matter in a monarchical sense, and by the two people who are his closest blood relatives, but all of this is going to be playing out as hundreds of millions of people watch on,” she wrote in her column.

“This could end up being as exquisitely excruciating as watching someone being dumped on live television,” she surmised.

For the Coronation, she suggested that “surviving” the “two-hour” ceremony itself won’t be the end of the “very hard emotional yards” for Harry.

“After the service, the King and Queen will make their way back to Buckingham Palace and will reportedly be followed by a ‘final group of 15’ who will represent the ‘heartbeat and future of [the] family.’”