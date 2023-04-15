Jamie Foxx’s ‘Back in Action’ sees ‘changes in production’ after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after his medical emergency, a source told People Magazine on Friday, April 14th, 2023.

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication,” on Tuesday.

While she did not disclose the details of the what cause the health emergency but she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

At the time of the health scare, Foxx, 55, was in the middle of filming his latest movie for Netflix, Back in Action.

According to a source that previously told People Magazine, the movie’s set was “shut down” on Wednesday following the Foxx’s emergency. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

According to an email obtained by outlet on Thursday, a casting director on the film informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been cancelled due to “changes in production.”

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

Since the announcement of Foxx’s health scare, friends and fans poured their love and well wishes for the beloved actor.

His Ray costar Kerry Washington shared a sweet throwback snap of her resting her head on Foxx on Instagram Thursday.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” the Scandal alum captioned the moment adding a series of prayer and heart emojis.

LeBron James tweeted on Thursday, wrote, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

On Friday, Hudson, 41, shared a photo of her Dreamgirls co-star and wrote a sentimental caption.

“Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !” the actress and singer said, adding, “We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!”