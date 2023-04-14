Divorce drama: Hiba Abouk finds no wealth in husband Achraf Hakimi's name

Image shows Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi.— Pulsesports

The Spanish daily Marca reported that Hiba Abouk, the former wife of Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, failed to obtain half of his wealth as Hakimi allegedly possesses no assets in his name.

Abouk had requested half of Hakimi's fortune when she filed for divorce but was informed that everything he owns is in his mother's name, including his salary, of which she is the beneficiary.

Morocco World News reported in June that Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is the sixth highest-paid African footballer, earning over $215,000 per week.



Achraf Hakimi rape allegations

Achraf Hakimi is currently facing preliminary charges of rape following allegations made by a 24-year-old woman in February.

Despite the alleged victim informed the police that she did not want to file an official complaint and only wished to provide a statement regarding the rape allegations, the police initiated an investigation into the matter.

Recently, Hiba Abouk, Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife, spoke publicly for the first time about the allegations against Hakimi and affirmed her support for victims. Abouk clarified that she and Hakimi had already separated before he was indicted with rape, but did not disclose the reason for their separation.

Abouk, who is twelve years older than Hakimi, became well-known for her role in the Spanish crime drama El Principe and met Hakimi in Germany in 2018 while he played for Dortmund.

The couple shares a similar background, with Abouk being born in Madrid to Tunisian parents.

In 2020, the couple got married in a private ceremony before welcoming their first child. Their second child was born in 2022.