Sam Smith slammed for putting up ‘satanic’ concert show

Sam Smith is being dragged online for putting on a ‘satanic’ show on their Gloria tour

Sam Smith is being dragged online for putting on a ‘satanic’ show on their Gloria tour, which boasts intense religious themes and took off earlier this week.

As per The Daily Mail, the 30-year-old non-binary singer took to the concert stage in Sheffield in an array of skimpy clothing, and styled them up with even more controversial religious accessories like devil horns, wire crown and sheer veils.

The Unholy hitmaker, who was criticised for putting on a similar show at the BRITs earlier this year, left no stone unturned to provide his audience the full themed experience, with fires burning around them as they performed, and at one point, even holding a red pitchfork.

Videos from Smith’s explosive show found their way online and managed to tick off social media users, with many slamming his overt use of religious imagery in his performances, especially satanic imagery.

One user said, “This is vulgar and satanic,” while another commented, “This whole performance is satanic.”

“He's taking entertainment to extreme levels! When you have the voice, I don't understand the need to sexualise a performance like that,” one online user also wrote.

Smith’s Gloria tour kicked off earlier this week, with the singer set to perform in London next week before moving forward with shows across Europe through May.