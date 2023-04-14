‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

Additionally, it was also nominated for the categories of Song of the Year and Record of the Year

American singer SZA has achieved 800 million streams with her song Kill Bill. It is her fastest and fourth song to achieve the feat.

She also teamed up with rapper Doja Cat to release a remix of the hit song. The pair hinted at their upcoming collaboration on Twitter a short while before its release, with Doja Cat hinting that she had "done something bad."

This isn’t their first time collaborating, as they previously worked together on the song Kiss Me More which went on to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo or Pop Group Performance. Additionally, it was also nominated for the categories of Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Doja was also meant to feature on SZA’s album with the song Shirt but the collaboration ended up falling through because of miscommunication between their teams.