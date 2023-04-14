James Corden’s 'Late Late Show' debunks One Direction's reunion on last episode

James Corden’s Late Late Show has denied that One Direction is reuniting at the final episode of the show.

The late night show host Corden has confirmed on Thursday that the Zayn Malik's band won’t be revisiting its “History” by reuniting on the comedy central.

Few days after a news report published by Mirror that the boy band’s full lineup was rumored to reunite during Corden’s final episode of the show on April 27, the official Twitter account for the Late Late Show has shut down any speculation.

"Nobody loves the boys more than us… but this story just isn’t true," the show’s official account tweeted.

"What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th."

The British boy band, consisting of members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016 after their skyrocketing fame globally in the 2010s.

Since then, all members have been pursuing solo careers, with Styles’ especially taking off and fans crave for the day when the group might reunite again.

Recently in an interview with Esquire, Horan sparked hope that he still sends his unreleased music to his former bandmates for advice.

"This time I sent it to Louis [Tomlinson], and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy," Horan said.

"We’ve released enough songs over the years, so we know what’s decent and what’s not… All the 1D boys and artists alike, I’ll always try and send it around and get everybody’s opinion."

Corden, who has been a longtime fan of 1D, is leaving his post on the CBS staple later this month.

Leaving the late-night show was Corden’s decision, as he told Variety "he’s simply ready for a new chapter in his career."

"Mainly it was just a feeling of, maybe we’ve done it," Corden said. "I don’t know that these shows, or certainly this iteration of the show in the manner that we do it, should be on forever."