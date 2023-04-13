Meghan Markle’s ‘spin seems nothing more than poppycock’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s clarifications for not attending the Coronation have been branded ‘poppycock’ by experts.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by warning, “I have no doubt that Meghan's non-attendance comes down, as always, to her massive ego and obsession with being idolised, rather than trying to give the Royal Family a peaceful week.”



According to the DailyMail, “After suffering the indignity of being booed while arriving at St Paul's Cathedral, Meghan couldn't take that risk, especially given she was considering having her children in tow.”

“Meghan's propagandist, that odd little bloke Omid Scobie, popped up within minutes of the official Buckingham Palace statement to suggest the absence is to do with Archie's birthday clashing with the Coronation date. That spin seems nothing more than poppycock.”