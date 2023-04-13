Miles Teller claims Tom Cruise deserved Oscars recognition for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise delivered the biggest hit of 2022 Top Gun: Maverick. However, the Hollywood star, 60, received no Best Actor Oscar nominations this year.

While many believed Cruise deserved the recognition, his Maverick co-star Miles Teller has explained why the actor may have been overlooked.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Teller made it clear that he firmly believes Cruise should have received an Oscar nomination.

“100 Percent [snubbed]. And I’m not saying whoever got nominated didn’t deserve to get nominated,” he said. “But when you think about everything that he’s doing in that film. What I’ve said when I’ve been talking about Tom’s performance in this film, we give actors so much credit in movies for performing skills, for playing instruments or singing or gaining weight and losing weight.”

“The skills that Tom is putting on display in Top Gun and so many of his movies, that’s a product of thousands of hours practice,” he noted.

Teller further said, “I think we don’t realize how much work and effort goes into that. I think a lot of time we associate performances on screen with effort. We like to applaud effort. Tom does it so seamlessly you don’t realize.”