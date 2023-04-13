Pedro Pascal on trans sister: 'I need her more than she needs me'

Pedro Pascal gushed over about his trans sister Lux adding his sister "one of the most powerful people" he's ever known.

During an interview with Esquire, The Last of Us star said, "She ruled the household right away," adding, "When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders. Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman's attention in any way was absurd."

On the question of what's being like for his trans sister in these times, Pascal responded, "I wouldn't want to speak on her behalf, but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known," he told the magazine. "My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me."

Lux officially came out as trans and was featured on the Spanish-language Ya magazine cover in 2021.

She explained Pascal as "an important part of this," serving as "a guide" and "one of the first people to gift" her with the tools to shape her identity.