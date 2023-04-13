Kajol opens up on being 'fat shamed', says 'she couldn’t care less'

Kajol has not only been fat shamed but also trolled for her dark complexion

Kajol breaks silence on people body shaming her in the past, says she couldn't care less.

The Fanaa actress has not only been trolled for her physique but also for her dark complexion. While talking about the same, she revealed that people used to say: "She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time. These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry.

Kajol stated: "I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol."

Rumours emerged a few years ago about her undergoing a skin whitening surgery which were dashed down by her while talking to Pinkvilla.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress added: "I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned! And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned! It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery."

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky, reports Indiatoday.