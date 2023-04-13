Chris Evans reveals real reason why he won’t host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Evans may have a little bit of stage-fright.

As his Ghosted co-star, Ana de Armas is set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, it is unlikely that the Captain America actor will be seen on the live show anytime soon.

While promoting their upcoming Apple TV+ film, Evans reflected on de Armas’ upcoming hosting gig.

“It makes me sweat just thinking about it,” he said with a laugh.

When asked if he might ever face that fear and make his SNL debut, he said in no uncertain terms, “I refuse.” He continued, “I can’t! It’s too much pressure.”

Seemingly dwindling the resolve of his co-star, de Armas joked, “If you keep saying that, I’m gonna [start to] second guess.” She added, “He’s making me [nervous].”

Despite creeping trepidation, de Armas shared that she was really excited about the honour and the opportunity. “You know, I’ll do the best I can. I don’t know what to expect. It’s terrifying, but it’s also such a dream.”

She continued, “I hope I can be present and have a good time and I’ll remember that experience forever.”

While hosting may be out of the question for the Avengers star, the actor was asked if he would consider the possibility of a cameo in one of de Armas’ SNL sketches.

“Even that [idea] just made me sweat a little,” Evans admitted. “It’s just so nerve-racking!”