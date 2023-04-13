Jennifer Aniston crosses 42 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has crossed 42 million followers on Instagram.

The "Friends" star who joined the Facebook-owned app in 2019 hit 42 million followers in four years.

She is following 674 people on Instagram and has shared only 124 posts.

When she joined Instagram in 2019, her first post on the social media platform was a picture with her co-stars from their iconic sit-com.

Jennifer Aniston recently starred in Netflix film "Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler.