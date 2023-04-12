Haaland leads Manchester City's attack against Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-final

Erling Haaland will be leading Manchester City's front line in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

With 44 goals under his belt this season, the Norwegian is eager to add more to his impressive tally.

Haaland recently returned from an injury and netted twice in a 4-1 win against Southampton last Saturday. Pep Guardiola has made only one change to his starting lineup from the previous game, with Bernardo Silva replacing Riyad Mahrez.

Bayern Munich's manager, Thomas Tuchel, is hoping to repeat his Champions League triumph over Manchester City when he was in charge of Chelsea during the 2021 final. To boost his attack, Tuchel has fielded former City winger Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry, while Thomas Mueller and Sadio Mane are left on the bench.

Interestingly, Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern from Manchester City, will be starting on the bench, with Benjamin Pavard getting the nod at right-back. It will be an exciting clash between two of Europe's top teams, and the result could have a significant impact on their Champions League aspirations.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (capt); Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich (capt), Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Serge Gnabry

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)