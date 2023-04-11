Emma Corrin poses with co-star Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham football match

Emma Corrin watched Wrexham vs Notts County game and supported the Wrexham FC and former co-star Ryan Reynolds on Monday.

The Crown famed actor, 27, posed for a stunning selfie with the Deadpool star, 46, as they cheered on his team - who currently sit top of the National League. ahead of his move to the UK.

Corrin looked effortlessly stylish in a green patterned cardigan and casual blue jeans as they were spotted cheering on the Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Lady Chatterley's Lover actor, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, were seen with a new mystery man at game.

Back in February, it was announced that Corrin is starring alongside Reynolds in the much-awaited upcoming installment of the Deadpool franchise.

Reynolds, who will be reprising the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero, tweeted, “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

Moreover, Reynolds has purchased a £1.5million four bedroom house in Marford in Clwyd, just five miles North-East of Wrexham.

The Free Guy star will be joined by wife Blake Lively, 35, and their children James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, as well as their fourth baby born earlier this year.