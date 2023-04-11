Virat Kohli shares rare picture with daughter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@imVkohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a rare picture with his daughter, Vamika Kohli, on Tuesday, gaining great love and adulation from fans.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team took to Twitter to share a heart-warming picture of himself and his daughter, with a simple heart emoji as a caption.

In the picture, Kohli is sitting at the side of a pool with his toddler. Both the father and the daughter are facing away from the camera and Kohli has one arm behind his daughter to ensure her safety.

Vamika, whose face is hidden in the click, is wearing an adorable pink and white swimsuit with her hair tied in a cute ponytail; whereas, Kohli has his face protected by a white baseball cap.

It is abundantly clear that Kohli dotes on his daughter, and both he and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, occasionally take to social media to express their love for their two-year-old.

However, it must be noted that both of Vamika’s parents are rather protective of their daughter’s privacy. Even though both are quite active on social media and often share pictures of each other, they rarely share pictures of Vamika.

Most of the pictures they have shared do not show their daughter’s face.