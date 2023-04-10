Saim Ayub shares what he likes about Virat Kohli the most

A collage of Pakistani emerging talent Saim Ayub and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — AFP/PCB

Pakistan young emerging talent Saim Ayub has expressed his admiration for Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli due to his work ethic and professionalism despite failures and hardships.

The 20-year-old cricketer, who recently rose to prominence with his brilliant knocks in Pakistan Super League (PSL), appeared in a podcast recently.

It was Virat's attitude that he liked the most, Ayub said in response to the hosts question about his favourite player in the Indian cricket team.

"When you talk about the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli obviously, the attitude he has, is what I like the most," the left-handed batter said.

He said that every player has the skills and talent but he admires Kohli's attitude.

Ayub said that if he ever faces a rough patch in his career, he wishes to follow the way Kohli handled the situation and maintained the same attitude and ethics during his failures.

"Though he had been performing for those three years, he was just unable to meet the people's expectations he had set," the youngster said, adding that Kohli continued the process of betterment against all the odds.

He said that this inspires him to learn from Kohli.

Saim is an all-rounder who has featured in Pakistan’s Under-19 squad and led the under-16 squad. He was inducted into National squad after a good performance in the domestic circuit and the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).