Cardi B thanks everyone for support after strong statement over Dalai Lama video

Cardi B has extended gratitude to everyone for their support after she issued a strong statement over Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama tongue video.



Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer said, “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent.”

She further said, “The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

After receiving support from fans, Cardi B went on to say, “Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting.”

Meanwhile, following an outcry on social media, Dalai Lama apologised on Monday.