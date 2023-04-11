Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie is all grown up in new Easter photos

Jamie Lynn Spears’s daughter Maddie is now all grown up as she towered over her mom during their quiet Easter celebration over the weekend.

The Zoey 101 alum shared photos from her Easter on Instagram Sunday, April 9th, 2023, posing with daughters Ivey Joan, 4, and Maddie, 14, as well as husband Jamie Watson.

“Happy Easter” she captioned the photos, where the teen — whom the Sweet Magnolias actress, 32, shares with ex Casey Aldridge — towers over her mom and is almost caught up to her stepfather’s height.

The mother and daughter also posed together for some more photos as they stood on the wooden porch. The big sister was also seen cuddling with her half-sister as the two lovingly smiled for the camera.

Spears was just 17 years old when she welcomed her first baby, Maddie Briann, 14, on June 19, 2008, with her 19-year-old fiancé Casey Aldridge, via People Magazine.

At the time, the actress decided to step away from her career and focus on her family as a teen mom.

Maddie spent her early days in Mississippi with her two parents until their split in 2010, when she was 19 months old. Spears and Maddie then relocated to the Spears' home state of Louisana, where she met businessman James Watson. Spears and Watson later married in 2014 in New Orleans.

Maddie, who was 5 years old at the time, served as a bridesmaid in a white dress that matched her mom's gown.