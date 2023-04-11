Is 'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' eligible for Oscars?

Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is eligible for Oscars Best Original Song.

As reported by Variety on Monday, Universal has confirmed to the outlet that the powerful ballad, sung by Jack Black as the evil Bowser, will be eligible to submit for best original song consideration at the 2024 Oscars.

Peaches is all about Bowser’s love for Princess Peach voiced by Anya Taylor Joy, who is the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The musical item is co-written by Black, the film’s directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as Eric Osmond and John Spiker.

In the movie, Bowser is sitting at his piano belting out the ballad. He sings, "Peach, you’re so cool And with my star we’re gonna rule. Peach, understand, I’m gonna love you ’til the very end. Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I’ll make you mine.” The chorus is Bowser hilariously singing “Peaches” in various keys.

He continues, "Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong, too. A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you."

Since its release on April 7th, the music video of the melody has received over 5 million views on YouTube and is currently No. 2 on the trending page for music. Watch a clip from the movie below, released by Universal Monday morning.

In the past, Stu’s Song, by Ed Helms from The Hangover, Blame Canada from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Everything Is Awesome from The Lego Movie have all been eligible for Oscar original song consideration.