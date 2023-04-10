Chris Pratt speaks up about the differences of raising girls and boys

Chris Pratt has talked about the differences of raising girls and boys on Late Night with Seth Meyers show.



During his recent appearance on Meyers show, Pratt, who is busy promoting his new movie The Super Mario Bros., shares one son with his first wife Ana Faris and two daughters with present wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

When host inquired about being a new girl dad, Pratt said, “I love it, man. It's really great.”

“I have a 10-year-old son and this is my first-time having daughters, and it really is fantastic,” disclosed the 43-year-old.

Pratt pointed out, “You hear that maybe the experience is different, and it really is, in my experience.”

“My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, ‘Oh Daddy, that’s a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets,” explained the actor.

Pratt mentioned, “That’s not something Jack ever said to me.”