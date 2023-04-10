Jamie Lee Curtis shows support for Karol G over 'disrespectful' magazine cover

'Everything Everywhere' star Jamie Lee Curtis spoke in support of Karol G after the singer revealed her photo on the GQ magazine cover was photoshopped.

The award-winning Colombian artist shared her frustration on Instagram complaining that her photo on a recent GQ magazine cover went through retouches that she had not approved. The singer said that the magazine image does not reflect her real face and body.

The singer added that she was originally excited about the opportunity, but felt disrespected when the cover came out because the photo did not represent her accurately.

Days later Jamie Lee Curtis lent her voice to the matter, praising Karol G for publicly taking a stand.

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” Curtis wrote on Saturday.

“We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

Her post continued, “There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bullshit.”