King Charles shares meaningful message on first Easter of his reign

King Charles III has shared a delightful post as he celebrated firs Easter of his reign with wife Camilla and other senior members of the royal family.



The 74-year-old monarch and Queen Consort Camilla joined members of the royal family at Windsor Castle, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



As the dawn breaks on Sunday, the King and Queen Consort shared a meaningful image to their official Tweeter account, captioning: "Wishing all of our followers a Happy Easter."

Prince Andrew and the Princess Anne also made an appearance as the traditional Easter Day Mattins got underway.

The Duke of York put on a graceful display like other royals as he wore a dark suit and bright yellow tie. He strolled into the church just behind King Charles, and the Queen Consort.



Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William stole the spotlight as they stepping out under the spring sunshine in Berkshire. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children wore blue, with the Queen wearing a navy dress with blue embroidery and a matching hat, and the Princess donning a striking blue button-down dress and hat.



Soon-after the post, some royal fans speculated that the 74-year-old has sent a message to his younger son Harry, who is yet to confirmed whether he would attend the King's coronation in May or not.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their three children, who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working royals, did not attend the gathering. It was the first Easter Sunday service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried last year alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the church’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.