Doja Cat claims her new music will see a major change

She also claimed that she agrees with some of the criticism her earlier music has received

American rapper Doja Cat recently took to social media to announce a major change in her music. She shared a screenshot of some of her demo songs including tracks like Agora Hills and Balut on Twitter.

She replied to her fans on the tweet, revealing that she has around 15 demo tracks right now, which means that around 10 of them will make it into her upcoming album. She also added that the direction of her new music will only consist of rap.

“No more pop. Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it,” she added.

She also claimed that she agrees with some of the criticism her earlier music has received, with some allegedly saying that her raps were “corny and mid.”

“I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything, I just enjoy making music. But I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t [make rap music] so I will.”