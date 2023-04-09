Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cardinal Easter mistake laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating their first Easter holiday without the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, 2022, at age 96.

This year, they will be attending the Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor along with their three children at Windsor Castle.

While the royal couple is known for adhering to traditions, they once ended up breaking a cardinal rule during Easter, per Express.co.uk.

Historically, tradition denotes that the most senior member of the family arrives last. Hence, the Queen had always been the last to arrive for the Easter service while the rest of the family gathers outside the chapel in anticipation of her arrival. They then follow her as she walks inside first.

However, in 2018, Kate and William got stuck in traffic and scrambled to get to the service in time. The pair’s delayed entrance meant they arrived after the late Queen – breaking a cardinal rule for the Royal Family.

They were rushing to the Chapel after spending a few days with Kate’s family along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Not only did they arrive late, they even missed the start of the service, leading them to awkwardly enter after the others.

Moreover, at the time, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

However, the late monarch was probably understanding because she was seen grinning and laughing with the couple afterwards.

This year, the royals will be led by King Charles for the first time, as they mark their first Easter without the late monarch.