Ellie Goulding gets candid about her 'debilitating' anxiety amidst pandemic pregnancy

Ellie Goulding discussed her years long 'debilitating' anxiety and how it sent her into an overdrive admits the pandemic and pregnancy.

The singer, 36, who welcomed a son Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021, opened up on how she manages the disorder.

In a new interview with The Independent, the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker told "It’s debilitating. I staved it off for years because I just exercised so much – I didn’t even notice because I was running so much. So when I stopped I was like, 'Oh.'"

The musician went on explaining how being pregnant during the lockdown "sent my nervous system into overdrive' and without the outlet of performing her anxiety became even more "excruciating."

Ellie further explained how she values "slower movements like stretching" to relieve her feelings and prefers holistic approaches.

"I’m just going to keep trying stuff," she admitted, "since the pandemic, I don’t know a single person, actually, who doesn’t have anxiety."

The interview came after Goulding released her new album Higher Than Heaven on Friday after postponing it twice.

Goulding was photographed heading to an album signing in London as her fifth record dropped in the UK.

Higher Than Heaven was originally planned to get released in February before it was pushed back to March 24, 2023.

However, the album was delayed once more, this time due to issues in "sourcing material" for physical formats.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram at that time, the singer wrote "As you know, making these products as green as possible is incredibly important to me so we’ve worked really hard to stick to that promise."

She added "As a result and due to delays in sourcing these products, we have to push back the release ever so slightly to April 7 just so we can get these beautiful products to you as soon as humanly possible."

"Thank you ever so much for your patience and I love you all. Ellie x"

This post was shared after the singer took the internet by storm, as she offered glimpse into the music video for her new single Miracle with Calvin Harris as it achieved number 1.

Miracle, which was released on March 10, marks Ellie's third collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris, following the success of I Need Your Love in 2013 and Outside in 2014.